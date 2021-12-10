IAF chopper crash: Brigadier Lidder's mortal remains consigned to flames

New Delhi: The mortal remains of Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, a decorated soldier who was killed along with India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others in a military helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, was consigned to flames on Friday morning.

The top brass of the military attended the cremation service which began at 9 am.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Friday laid wreaths on the mortal remains of Brigadier L S Lidder.

Brigadier Lidder's mortal remains were kept at Brar square in Delhi cantonment before his cremation.



A second-generation Army officer, Brig Lidder was set to become a Major General soon and was preparing to take over a division after serving as a key member in Gen Rawat's team for more than a year.

Brig Lidder served extensively in counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir and commanded a brigade along India's borders with China.

As the defence assistant to Gen Rawat, Brig Lidder played a key role in planning India's higher defence reforms under which an ambitious roadmap has been drawn up to roll out tri-services theatre commands to ensure greater synergy among the Army the Navy and the Air Force.

Brig Lidder also served as the Director Military Operations at the Army headquarters in Delhi.

He had commanded his Batallion in Congo when Gen Rawat was the Brigade Commander there in 2009 as part of the UN peacekeeping mission.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brig Lidder and 10 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor on Wednesday, in one of the biggest air accidents in India in decades involving senior military officers.

Brig Lidder, a recipient of the Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, had his roots in Haryana's Panchkula and served as India's defence attache to Kazakhstan in his distinguished career.

He was commissioned into 2 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in December 1990, a battalion that he later commanded.

In a Twitter post, former Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who had served in the Army, described Brig Lidder as one of the "bravest officers".

"We trained together at #NDA. We fought terrorists together in #Kashmir. In the loss of Brig LS Lidder, SM, VSM today, India has lost one of its brightest & bravest officers & I have lost a friend. A decorated soldier, caring husband & doting father, you will be missed, Tony," Rathore said.

He also attended the Higher Command and National Defence College course.

Brig Lidder was the topper of junior command and senior command courses at Army War College in his batch. He even topped the infantry mortar course as well.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

member of Jharkhand High Court Advocates Association lights candles to pay homage to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other officials, who were killed in an IAF-Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu yesterday, in Ranchi, Thursday, December 9, 2021. Photo: PTI

The last rites of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika who died in a military helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, will be held with full military honours in the national capital on Friday afternoon.

The bodies of Gen Rawat and his wife will be kept at their 3, Kamaraj Marg residence for the public to pay their final respects from 11 am to 12:30 pm Friday.

The slot between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm is for military personnel to pay their last respects to the military leader and his wife.

The final journey of Gen Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square crematorium is scheduled to start at around 2 pm.

The funeral is scheduled at 4 pm.

Brigadier LS Lidder's funeral would be held at 9 am.

Their mortal remains were brought to the Palam airbase here Thursday evening. Heart-wrenching scenes were seen at the airport as 13 caskets were lined up inside a hangar in the presence of their family members.

Besides these three, 10 armed forces personnel too were killed in the crash which is one of the biggest air accidents in India in decades involving senior military officers.

The other personnel killed in the accident are Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, Junior Warrent Officers Das and Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naiks Gursewak Singh and Jitender Kumar as well as Lance Naiks Vivek Kumar and Sai Teja.

The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's top military brass including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Army Chief MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Air Chief Marshal AVR Chaudhari, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar among others paid homage to the fallen.

"Paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. India will never forget their rich contribution," Modi tweeted.