IAF chopper crash: Wing Commander Chauhan's 12-year-old daughter pledges to join Air Force

Published: December 11, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Aaradhya with her brother Aviraj, who lifted their father, wing commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan's (right) Air Force cap and wore it before offering him a salute.

Agra (UP): The 12-year-old daughter of wing commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, who died in the helicopter crash along with General Bipin Rawat and 11 others recently, said she wanted to follow her father's footsteps and become an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot too.

After lighting her father's pyre along with her brother Aviraj (7) and cousin Pushpendra Singh at the Tajganj Crematorium here in the presence of her family members, Aaradhya, a Class VII student, said she wanted to emulate her father because he was her hero.

Officials from the IAF, Agra administration and police among others, too, paid their tributes to the wing commander.

"My father used to advise me to focus on my studies and not chase marks. He believed marks would follow if I focused on studies," she said.

Prithvi's family migrated from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh to Agra in 2006.

He joined the service in 2000 and was flying with the Chief of Defence Staff as part of his assignment at the IAF station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, during the crash.

