Will learn from defeat, keep working for people: Rahul Gandhi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 10, 2022 04:08 PM IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi during a party meeting. File

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party will learn from defeats in the state polls.

Accepting defeat in the polls in five states, Gandhi said his party would keep working for the interests of the people of the country.

“Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate.My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India,” he wrote on Twitter.

Congress performed abysmally in the state polls as it was decimated in its once stronghold Punjab and failed to make any significant numbers in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

