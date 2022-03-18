Gandhis, G-23 heading towards truce in Congress?

New Delhi: The Congress' internal battle seems heading towards a truce as Gandhis have been proactively reaching out the dissenters with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been not having a good equation with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, met him on Thursday and listened to his grievances.

It is likely that the Hoodas may be given free hand in the affairs of Haryana.

Similarly, the Gandhi family is reaching out each person in the "G-23" group, who have been demanding a drastic overhaul of the party's functioning, either personally of through an emissary.

The G-23 met at senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence on Thursday after Hooda's meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

The former CM, a popular leader in Haryana, is one of the key figures in the G-23 and has been one of the regular attendees of the meetings, but the meeting with Rahul Gandhi is said be for grievance redressal of the group and particularly for Hooda who is likely to be appointed as party's Haryana chief, a key demand of his supporters.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor arrives for the Congress G-23 leaders' meeting at party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence. Photo: PTI

However, the Congress leaders have called the expulsion of Kapil Sibal, who had spoken out against the Gandhis, saying that he has gone against the CWC resolution.

The G-23 met on Wednesday and issued a statement calling for the Congress organisation to be revamped and there should be accountability of the people involved in the election process.

"We believe that the only way forward for the Congress is to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels... in order to oppose the BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand that the Congress party initiate a dialogue with like-minded forces to create a platform to pave the way for a credible alternative in 2024," the statement said.

After issuing a statement on "collective" and "inclusive" leadership, Congress dissenters in the group have stated that they are not averse to Sonia Gandhi's leadership but removal of those responsible for the party's loss is a must.

This is contrary to what Sibal had said about Gandhis stepping aside, but many have called it his personal view.

The statement issued on Wednesday by the group does not mention removal of the Gandhi family which indicates that both the parties want an amicable solution to the problem.

Party leader Vivek Tankha said: "This is not rebellion. The group wants that Congress organisation should be revamped and there should be accountability of the people involved in the election process."