India can contribute to peace efforts in Ukraine: Russian foreign minister

New Delhi: India, with its "just and rational" approach towards international problems, can support peace efforts to resolve the ongoing situation in Ukraine if it chooses to play such a role, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday while complementing New Delhi's "independent" position on the conflict.

Lavrov said at a media briefing after holding talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that no one would oppose if India decides to contribute to the peace initiatives.

Describing India as an "important and serious" country, he said it does not come under any influence of the US.

Lavrov said India can play the role if it "with its position of just and rational approach towards international problems, (thinks) it can support such a process and no one would be against it".

He was responding to a question on whether India can play the role of a mediator in defusing the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Russian foreign minister reiterated that it was for New Delhi to decide if it sees a "role which provides resolution of the problem in this present condition, and to provide equality and security".

He claimed that it was the Western countries that forced Russia into the conflict.

"I believe that India's foreign policy is characterised by independence and the concentration on the real national legitimate interests," he said.

Lavrov said Russia also follows the same approach and policy, and it has made both the "big" countries good friends and an important part of each other's international relations.

We always respect each other's interests, he said.

Lavrov arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening after concluding a two-day visit to China.

Hours before the Russian foreign minister landed in India, US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh cautioned that there will be consequences for countries actively attempting to "circumvent or backfill" American sanctions against Moscow.

Unlike many other leading powers, India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and it abstained from the votes at the UN platforms in condemning the Russian aggression.

However, last Thursday, India abstained on a resolution pushed by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which was seen as reflective of its neutral position on the conflict.

India has been pressing for the resolution of the crisis through diplomacy and dialogue.

Modi has held phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, March 2 and March 7.

Modi had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy twice.

Last week, Jaishankar said in Parliament that India's position on the Ukraine conflict has been "steadfast and consistent" and that it has been seeking immediate cessation of violence.