Family of Indian student killed in Canada seeks arrest of culprit

Ghaziabad: The family of Kartik Vasudev, an Indian student killed in a shootout in Canada, on Sunday demanded that the culprit be arrested at the earliest and justice done in the case.

Hundreds of people, including Vasudev's friends, relatives as well as locals, carried out a candlelight march here on Sunday evening with a demand for justice for the 21-year-old student. The march started from the DAV school and culminated outside the family's house in the Rajendra Nagar area.

Whoever has killed my son should be arrested at the earliest. I will fight for him even if it requires me to travel to Canada but I will not spare the person who has done this, Kartik's father Jitesh Vasudev said, as he broke down during the candlelight march.

An uncle of Kartik said the family seeks the support of the people and the government in the case.

No child should meet a fate like this. Nothing bad should happen to the children, the uncle, who preferred not to be named, said.

Kartik moved to Toronto in Canada in January this year for higher education. He had also taken up a part-time job at a restaurant.

The family said they had received information about a shootout in Toronto around 5 am (IST) on Friday and Kartik's death was confirmed to them around 10 am.

The distraught family members had on Saturday urged the Indian government to help arrange visas for them to travel to Toronto and ensure that the killer is brought to justice.

According to the Canadian police, Kartik was on his way to work when he was shot dead by an unidentified man. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to injuries.

A Canadian news channel quoted the local police saying that the suspect in the shooting is a Black male standing five-foot-six to five-foot-seven inches tall with a medium build.

He was last seen carrying a handgun walking south on Glen Road toward Howard Street, according to the news channel.