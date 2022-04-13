Rahul Gandhi to mollify sulking leaders, likely to meet 10 leaders of G23

New Delhi: In a bid to resolve the issues within the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi is likely to hold talks with 10 estranged leaders of the G23.

However, the Congress leadership has not confirmed about the proposed meeting.

The G-23 leaders had hardened their stand against the style of functioning of the Congress leadership after the decimation of the party in the five assembly elections held recently.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had earlier held talks with these leaders in an effort to mollify them. The proposed meeting with Rahul Gandhi is a continuation of the process set off by the Congress president.

Sonia Gandhi had held discussions with Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma. However, she did not meet with with Kapil Sibal, who had publicly demanded that the Gandhi family should stay away from the party leadership. Even leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad had distanced themselves from Sibal's statement.

Veteran leader Kamal Nath had stated recently that the demands of the G23 leadership, including holding organisational elections for new presidents, have been accepted and that these leaders do not have any grievances now.

Chinthan Shivir in May

The Chinthan Shivir, aimed at formulating a strategy to revive the Congress party, will be held in May.

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be convened soon to finalise the venue, date and other logistics of the Chinthan Shivir.

The venue will either be in Himachal Pradesh or Gujarat, both states that are going to the polls later this year, or in states ruled by the Congress.