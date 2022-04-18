Mehbooba meets Sonia, sparks speculations of new alliance

New Delhi: PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at the latter's residence here on Monday.

Mufti spent some time with Gandhi and is learnt to have discussed the current political situation in the country with the Congress president.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader has said it is the Congress that has kept the country safe so far, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to create more Pakistans.

Mufti became the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in 2016 with the support of the BJP, but the two fell apart and the coalition government could not complete its tenure.

The meeting gains significance as Mufti's PDP has not had a cordial relation with the Congress ever since it formed government with the BJP, and the Congress been inclined towards the National Conference since then.

The meeting of senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi was underway with political strategist Prashant Kishor for the second time in three days.