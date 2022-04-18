SilverLine won't be Kerala's Nandigram, says Dr Ramchandra Dome, CPM's first Dalit PB member | Interview

Dr Ramchandra Dome is the first Dalit member of the CPM Politburo. He was elected to the top decision-making body of the party during the recent Party Congress held at Kannur in Kerala. A medical doctor, Dome has represented the party in the Lok Sabha from 1989 to 2014, having won elections from Birbhum and Bolpur constituencies in West Bengal.

The new politburo member, who hails from an extremely backward community – the traditional occupation of Domes is burial of bodies – overcame innumerable hardships and poverty to clear the MBBS course, practice as a doctor, become a Member of Parliament (MP) and be selected to the CPM politburo. Dome has worked tirelessly among the people of Birbhum who have high regard for him.

Dome speaks at length on his journey so far, current issues and Dalit empowerment.

New task

“I am happy for being elected as the first Dalit member of the CPM politburo. However, the responsibility is huge. My goal is to work for empowerment of Adivasis, Dalits and workers till my last breath,” he said.

Dom always reminds himself that he belongs to one of the most socially and economically backward communities. “My caste has suffered extreme poverty and deprivation for generations. But, I could realise many of my dreams thanks to the support of my comrades in the party,” he said.

After completing his medical education, Dome returned to Birbhum – his native place – and worked as a doctor. Later, he took up full-time party work after receiving instructions from the CPM. Soon, he became a state committee member and contested elections. Subsequently, he was an MP for 25 years. “I have received support from all sections of the people, irrespective of their caste or class,” said Dome.

Dalit representation in PB

According to Dome, the inclusion of a Dalit in the CPM politburo is part of a natural process of change. “Rightwing parties often accuse CPM of having an upper caste/class bias. But, it is not true,” he said.

“Communists have always worked for the empowerment of Adivasis and backward sections. CPM never gives importance to caste,” he added.

“The party, in fact, aims to wipe out the caste system,” Dome said. According to him, the party also does not oppose B R Ambedkar’s ideals.

Mamata and RSS

Dome claimed that Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee and the RSS shared the same ideology. “Mamata has always maintained a covert understanding with Hindutva forces,” he alleged.

However, the CPM can never ally with forces supporting communal elements and working for a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, Dome said. Dome also blamed malpractice and violence by Trinamool Congress for his defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“The Left Front will overcome all such challenges and make a comeback in Bengal,” said the former MP.

SilverLine, Kerala model

Regarding the ongoing SilverLine controversy in Kerala and the comparisons of the project with issues such as Nandigram and Singur in Bengal, Dome said: “The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala is considerate towards people as well as the environment. It will certainly implement SilverLine after solving all environmental issues and earning people’s trust.”

Kerala has been witnessing a series of protests against the SilverLine project of late.

“Nandigram and Singur were entirely different issues. Moreover, the reality at those places was never reported truthfully,” he said. Praising the “Kerala model’ of development, Dome said that it could be emulated by the entire country. “Kerala leads the country in social, economic, cultural and welfare sectors. The health and educational indicators of the state match those of developed countries,” Dome pointed out.

Dome also said that he admired Kerala as it had several similarities with his native state.