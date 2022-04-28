Kamal Nath resigns as CLP leader in MP, Govind Singh replaces him

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath resigned as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, with Govind Singh succeeding him in the post.

Nath's resignation was accepted by party president Sonia Gandhi keeping in view the party's 'one person-one post' policy.

The senior Congress leader will, however, continue to be the president of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Madhya Pradesh. Nath has been a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and a former union minister.

"The Congress president has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect. The party wholeheartedly appreciates your contribution as the CLP leader, Madhya Pradesh," a communication from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

"The Congress president has also approved the proposal to appoint Dr Govind Singh as the leader of Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh," the statement further said.

Singh is the MLA from Lahar in Bhind district of the state.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are slated for 2023.

The Congress has initiated changes in many state units.

It revamped its Haryana unit on Wednesday by appointing Udai Bhan, a loyalist of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as state unit president, besides four working presidents.

Prior to that, the party restructured its Himachal Pradesh unit by appointing its Mandi Lok Sabha MP Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, as the new president, along with four working presidents.