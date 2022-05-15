Congress may enforce age cap for leaders at CWC meet

Udaipur: The Congress party is seriously considering the suggestion made at the ongoing Chintan Shivir to enforce age cap for its leaders holding various organisational posts.

A major suggestion is that the leaders above the age of 65 years should make way for younger leaders by taking up the advisory role in the party.

Such a recommendation was included in the draft resolution on the youth affairs at Chintan Shivir. As per the suggestion, the leaders who have crossed the age of 65 years should not be allowed to fight elections and hold party posts.

If the suggestion is approved officially by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to be held on Sunda, it will be a historic and revolutionary decision on the organisational front. Many senior leaders will then lose their party posts. They will become advisors.

The decision to include this recommendation was taken on Saturday night after marathon discussions which lasted for hours.

According to indications, the CWC may set the age limit at 70-75 years as those in the 65 age group are still very active in politics.

The resolution also contained another important suggestion that 50 percent of party officer-bearers' posts and the candidates fighting the general elections should be reserved for those below 45 years.

The resolution committee on youth affairs is headed by Punjab PCC president Amarinder Singh Brar. Its three members from Kerala are Dean Kuriakose, Jebi Mather — both Members of Parliament — and Roji M John, MLA.

Many of those who attended the meeting demanded that those leaders who continued in party and parliamentary positions for a long period should make way for the younger lot. It seems that the young leaders have come out openly on this issue with the tacit support of Rahul Gandhi.

Many senior leaders were not invited to Chintan Shivir to give a message that the party is preparing for a generation change. More than 50 percent of the delegates belonged to those below 50 years.

Sachin Pilot bats for younger CMs

Rebel Congress leader from Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has sought appointment of younger faces as Chief Ministers at the party-ruled States. Sachin Pilot has been trying unsuccessfully to become the Chief Minister of Rajasthan by replacing Ashok Gehlot in the last few years.

If the new age criterion is implemented, the 71-year-old Ghelot will not get a chance to fight the Assembly polls next time. But Ghelot is in no mood to relent. He even ensured that not a single poster of Sachin is put up somewhere near the venue of Chintan Shivir at Udaipur.