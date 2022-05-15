Mundka blaze: Building owner Manish Lakra arrested

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the Mundka fire incident case, Delhi Police have arrested Manish Lakra, the owner of the ill-fated building that was gutted in the fire two days ago, an official said here on Sunday.

"We have arrested Manish lakra. Raids were done and he was nabbed," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Sharma said.

Lakra, a resident of Mundka village, resided on the top floor of the building and went absconding after the incident that claimed the lives of 27 people. However, it is yet to be learnt whether or not he was present in the building at the time of the incident.

"We have conducted multiple raids in Delhi and Haryana and finally zeroed in on his location," the DCP said.

The building had Ground plus three floors. The ground, first and second floors were occupied by a single company whose owners -- Harish Goel and Varun Goel -- were also arrested. Most of the people, at the time of the incident, were present on the second floor of the building.