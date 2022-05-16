Two quakes rock Assam, Meghalaya

PTI
Published: May 16, 2022 05:36 PM IST
Guwahati: Two earthquakes of 3.9 magnitude each hit Meghalaya and Assam in less than 24 hours, official reports said on Monday.

The first quake, recorded at 9.47 pm on Sunday, had its epicentre in Nongpoh area of Meghalaya at a depth of 12 km, the second in Nagaon of Assam at a depth of 55 km.

According to the reports, tremors were felt in parts of central and northern Assam after the second quake jolted the state at 3.22 pm on Monday.

No report of loss of life or damage to property has been received in either of the quake, officials said.

The northeastern part of the country falls in high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent phenomenon in the region.

A 6.4-magnitude quake had shaken Assam and parts of North East on April 28 in 2021, making it one of the most severe ones to shake the region in recent years.

