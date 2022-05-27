7 soliders, including a Malayali, killed as vehicle falls into river in Ladakh

PTI
Published: May 27, 2022 05:46 PM IST
A screengrab from a video showing a rescue operation in the Shyok River in Ladakh. Photo: Twitter

Leh/New Delhi: Seven soldiers were killed and several others injured when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh on Friday, Army officials said.

According to unconfirmed reports, the deceased Malayali is a native of Parappanangadi in Malappuram district.

The accident took place in the Tuktuk sector at around 9 am at a place which is around 25 kilometres from Thoise in the Nubra region of Leh district, they said.

RELATED ARTICLES

A party of 26 soldiers was moving in the vehicle from Partapur transit camp to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif, the officials said.

The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the river, resulting in injuries to all of them, they said.

A rescue operation was carried out swiftly and all the soldiers were evacuated to field hospital in Partapur, the officials said.

"Seven individuals have been declared fatal so far. There are grievous injuries to others as well. Dedicated efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command," an official said.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout