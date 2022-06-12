Presidential poll: Sonia Gandhi reaches out to Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief

Published: June 12, 2022 06:41 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi speaking at the Nava Sankalp Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. FILE PHOTO: PTI

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi reached out to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other opposition leaders over the upcoming Presidential election.

She met various opposition leaders on Saturday.

After discussions, Sonia Gandhi has deputed Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge to coordinate with other leaders as she is suffering from Covid-19 infection.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi had reached out and deliberated the issue of the upcoming Presidential election with Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee and some other opposition leaders," said a statement from the Congress.

"As per her discussions with other opposition leaders, she deputed the LoP Mallikarjun Kharge to co-ordinate with other leaders in view of her ill health owing to Covid-19," the statement added.

The statement said that the Congress is of the opinion that the country needs a President who can protect the Constitution, democratic institutions and citizens from the onslaught of the ruling BJP.

While the party has not suggested a particular name for the presidential polls, it said it owes it to the people to elect a President who can apply a 'healing touch' to India's "fractured social fabric".

"The time is ripe to rise above our differences for the sake of our nation and its people. Discussions and deliberations have to be open-minded and in keeping with this spirit. We believe that Indian National Congress along with other parties should be taking this discussion forward," said the party in the statement.

