Girl who took refuge in rubber plantation fearing drunk father dies of snakebite

Nagercoil: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl died of snakebite while she was hiding in a rubber plantation fearing torture from her drunk father.

The dead Sushvika Mol was the daughter of Surendran and Viji Mol of residents of Kuttakkad, near Kulasekharam town of Kanyakumari District in Tamil Nadu.

“Surendran, a daily wager, regularly came home drunken at night and quarreled with his wife,” said the police.

On the day of the incident also when Surendran reached his house in an inebriated state late in the evening and started a fight, Sushvika fled to the nearby rubber plantation along with her brothers Sushvin Shijo (12) and Sujilin Joe (nine) fearing violence.

A little while later, Sushvika returned home crying. The little child said that she was bitten by a snake. Even though neighbours rushed her to the Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam, Sushvika succumbed to the snakebite.

“We have registered a case in connection with the incident,” said an officer at the Thiruvattar police station, which is located in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu and close to the southern border of Kerala.