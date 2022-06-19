Ban on single-use plastic products to be in force from July 1

New Delhi: The ban on single-use plastic products such as straws, cups and plates and other plastic varieties such as thermocol or polystyrene will come into effect from July 1. The ban will be made applicable for the sale, stocking, distribution and the export of such products.

The ban on plastic carry bags having a thickness of below 75 microns and below 120 microns came into effect last year on September 30 and December 31, respectively. The latest ban on a new set of plastic products is a follow-up of this action.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board has instructed the petrochemical companies not to give raw material to the companies which produce such plastic products. Another directive is to cancel the licence of commercial establishments which sell or use these products.

Banned products

The banned plastic products include ear bud using plastic stick, balloon stick, plastic flags, sweet stick, ice cream stick, thermocol products, plate, spoon, cup, fork, tray, knife, sweet boxes, packing films, plastic used in invitation letters, plastic material covering cigarette packets, plastic/PVC banner having a thickness below 100 microns and plastic stick used for stirring tea or coffee.