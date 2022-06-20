Plea in SC challenges constitutional validity of Agnipath scheme

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Agnipath scheme, to induct youth into all three armed forces for a period of four years.



The plea, filed by advocate M.L. Sharma sought a direction from the top court to quash the notification issued by the Ministry of Defence on June 14 announcing the scheme.

Noting that a large section of youth have started protesting against the scheme in various parts of the country, the plea said: "According to the impugned press note... dated 14.06.2022, after 4 years out of 100 per cent selected candidates for Permanent Commission in Indian Army, 25 per cent will be continued in Indian Army force and the rest 75 per cent will be retired/denied jobs in the Indian Army. During 4 years they will be paid salary and perk but after 4 years, denied candidates will get no pension etc."

The plea said the Central government, contrary to the constitutional provisions and without having approval from the Parliament and without any gazette notification, quashed the century-old army selection process and imposed the scheme on the country.

Citing a protest at ITO, New Delhi, the plea said: "Several students along with the members of All India Students' Association (AISA) on Friday staged a protest over the Central government's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces and demanded its rollback."

"Holding placards, the students raised slogans against the government and sat in between the old Delhi Police headquarters and the Gate No 5 of the ITO Delhi Metro Station."

The plea said the scheme would cause a serious injury to the citizens, including to the Indian Army, which cannot be repaired if not quashed.