'Have support of 40 MLAs', Eknath Shinde on reaching Guwahati from Surat

Eknath Shinde, the leader of rebellion in ruling Shiv Sena on Wednesday claimed he has 40 MLAs with him.

Shinde, who arrived at the Guwahati airport, spoke to reporters for the first time since his decision to rebel against his own party. Speaking to reporters outside Guwahati airport, Shinde said, “Here 40 MLAs are with me. Additional 10 MLAs will join me soon. I do not want to criticise any one. We are keen on continuing the Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray.”

A chartered flight carrying Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party bringing a crisis to the MVA government in Maharashtra, arrived here early Wednesday.

On late Monday night, Shinde had left Mumbai with several Sena MLAs and stayed at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city. However, after holding talks with BJP leaders, he decided to shift to Guwahati.

Sources said that the flight from Surat in Gujarat landed at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi international airport at around 6.30 am.

The exact number of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs travelling in the flight is not known immediately but the flight had 89 passengers, including onboard crew, sources said.

The Maharashtra MLAs are being taken in special buses to a city hotel with police protection.

Assam is currently ruled by a BJP-led government.

The move came after Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party and herded some MLAs to BJP-ruled Gujarat.

Top leadership of Assam BJP and the state government are believed to have been making arrangements for the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs accommodation in Guwahati.

This is perhaps for the first time that MLAs from a Western Indian state is being taken to a Northeastern state after their rebellion against the party leadership.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed 14 to 15 Sena MLAs, including some ministers, are with Shinde in Gujarat's Surat city.

However, another party leader said the number could be 23.

The Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA, has 55 MLAs, followed by allies NCP (53) and the Congress (44) in the 288-assembly where the current simple majority mark is 144.