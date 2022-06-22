Shiv Sena issues ultimatum to MLAs as Maha political crisis escalates

With the political turmoil in Maharashtra escalating to new heights, the ruling Shiv Sena issued an ultimatum to its MLAs on Wednesday, reports said. The party has asked its MLAs to attend a meeting in Mumbai by 5 pm. Those who skip the meeting will have to face action.

The meeting will take place at Varsha, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The CM is expected to chair the meeting via video conferencing as he has been tested positive for Covid.

"If you do not attend this meeting at 5 pm today, it will be presumed that you intend to leave the party and your membership is liable to be cancelled under the law," the letter said.

Meanwhile, rebel Shiv Sene leader Eknath Shinde tweeted that the meeting called by Thackeray this evening would be "invalid"

Shinde on Wednesday claimed that 40 MLAs have accompanied him to Guwahati and they are devoted to Balasaheb Thackeray's 'Hindutva' ideology.

Shinde and 32 Shiv Sena MLAs and seven other legislators belonging to smaller parties and independents arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday and are now staying at a luxury hotel in the city.

"Myself and 39 other MLAs accompanied me. We are loyal to Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology of 'Hindutva' and we are keen to take it forward," the dissident Shiv Sena leader said, refusing to disclose details and their future course of action.

With the latest development, Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra seemed to be stumbling on the brink of a possible collapse.

The dissident legislators were received at the Guwahati international airport by Assam's BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das and MLA Sushanta Borgohain, who months after his election to the state Assembly last year on a Congress ticket joined the BJP and subsequently became a member again in the bypoll as the saffron party nominee.