Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu sweeps this Odisha temple everyday

Bhuvaneshwar: She is NDA’s presidential candidate. But that did not stop Droupadi Murmu from sweeping the floor of a Shiva Temple at Mayurbhanj in Odisha on Wednesday morning.

After cleaning the temple and premises at 3am, Droupadi Murmu looked up to find a crowd of people. The CRPF commandos who had turned up to provide 'Z' category protection, on the directives of the Centre, and the local people were also present. With the broom in hand, presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu smiled at everyone.

After her tenure as the Jharkhand Governor, Droupadi Murmu had settled at Mayurbhanj in 2021. From then on, she has been cleaning the temple and its premises from 3 am to 4 am. After that she takes a bath, and offers prayers at the temple.

When she arrived at her home at Rairangpur on Wednesday, she found more people waiting, including the BJD leadership in Odisha.

People of her native place are overjoyed with the presidential nomination. During the 260-km journey from Bhubaneswar to Delhi, people waited on either side of the road.

"I have not been part of active politics after I became the Governor. I am the daughter of Odisha. I will get support from all parties," she said.