NIA might take over Udaipur beheading probe

New Delhi: In a latest development in the gruesome broad daylight beheading of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, a team of the elite National Investigation Agency (NIA) is all set to visit the crime spot in the Lake City.

A source said that there are possibilities that the case might be handed over to the anti-terror agency.

"We suspect that some terror groups might be involved in the incident. The accused could have been in touch with some militant outfits. To probe these angles, a team of NIA is likely to visit Udaipur," said the source.

The source added that after taking over the probe, the agency is likely to lodge a fresh case, which is being seen as a threat to national security.

Two men with a cleaver killed Kanhaiya Lal Teli (40) in Udaipur city's Dhan Mandi area and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which was placed under curfew.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan police on Tuesday evening arrested the accused.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ghos Mohammad, son of Rafiq Mohammed, and Riaz, son of Abdul Jabbar, both residents of Surajpol area in Udaipur, Director General of Police, M L Lather said.

Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

A video of the incident where the accused claimed responsibility for the murder has gone viral on social media.

Ten days ago, Kanhaiya Lal had put up a social media post in favour of Nupur Sharma. Ever since the post, he'd been receiving death threats.

ASI suspended for negligence

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Dhan Mandi police station in Udaipur was on Tuesday suspended for negligence following Kanhaiya Lal's murder.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria said an FIR against Kanhaiya Lal was registered on June 11 for sharing a controversial post on social media and he was arrested.

On June 15, while he was on bail, he told police that he was receiving threat calls. The local SHO summoned him, the complainant and some people from both the communities to the police station and settled the matter, he said.

After the murder, ASI Bhanwar Lal posted at Dhan Mandi police station has been suspended for negligence at that time, Inspector General of Police, Udaipur, Hinglaj Dan said.

It is alleged that the ASI did not pay heed to the concern raised by Kanhaiya Lal regarding the threat calls that he was receiving, he said.

The ADG said that those who had come to mediate are also being interrogated.