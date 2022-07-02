Kanhaiya Lal murder: 4 accused to be presented at NIA court

IANS
Published: July 02, 2022 11:42 AM IST
Police deployed in Udaipur following the unrest. Photo: Agencies

Jaipur: In a major development, all the four accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur will be presented at a special NIA court in Jaipur on Saturday.

The two main accused, namely Riyaz and Ghaus Mohammad, have been brought to Jaipur from the Ajmer high security jail amidst tight security.

Initially, they were taken to ATS headquarters.

The other two accused, Mohsin and Asif, arrested on Thursday night, were already kept in the ATS headquarters.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the court premises.

Sources said that NIA will demand remand of the accused.

Riaz and Ghouse allegedly hacked Kanhaiya to death with a cleaver at his shop near Hathi Pole in Udaipur and later posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

They were caught in Rajsamand district's Bhim area hours after the crime while they were riding a motorcycle.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

