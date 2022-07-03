Kerosene price hiked; now costs more than diesel in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerosene in Kerala costs more than a litre of diesel with the central government increasing its price by Rs 14 a litre.

A litre of petrol now costs about Rs 5 more than an equal quantity of kerosene, which has touched Rs 102 after the price hike.

Petrol is selling at Rs 107.71 in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The diesel rate here is nearly Rs 96.52.

The steep increase in kerosene would affect the traditional fishermen, who are allowed to fish in the sea during the trawling ban.

Kerosene was selling for Rs 84 a litre in May, which was increased by Rs 4 to Rs 88 in June. This was now further hiked by Rs 14 a litre.

Rations shops are selling kerosene after adding transportation costs, dealers' commission, and central and state GSTs to its basic price.

The state government did not implement the Rs 4 hike in June and is still selling kerosene for Rs 84 a litre.

Kerala Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said the Civil Supplies commissioner has been instructed to sell kerosene at Rs 84/litre to cardholders till the existing stock is exhausted.

The minister said the instruction was issued to avoid placing an extra burden on ordinary people.

Meanwhile, the Food and Civil Supplies Department has not announced the dates on which kerosene for the July-September period will be sold through ration shops.