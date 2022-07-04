Maharashtra assembly: Eknath Shinde govt to face floor test today

Mumbai: The new Maharashtra government formed under the captaincy of Eknath Shinde and the support of the BJP will face a floor test on Monday.

The test of strength is most likely to yield positive results for the Shinde government as the majority was already proven during the Speaker election held on Sunday.

The reinstatement of Shinde as Shiv Sena legislature party leader removing Ajay Chaudhary and the appointment of Bharat Gogawale from the Shinde camp as the chief whip of the Sena, removing Sunil Prabhu from Uddhav Thackeray faction by the Speaker will also work in the new government's favour. This would mean that Thackeray supporters would have to vote for the Shinde government or face disqualification.

Rahul Narvekar of the BJP was on Sunday elected Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly during the first day of its special session.

Narvekar, who polled 164 votes, defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi, who got 107 votes. The Speaker's post was lying vacant since February last year after Nana Patole of the Congress resigned.

The two-day special session of the 288-member House got underway in the Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai at 11 am on Sunday.

Out of the 287 legislators, 271 voted, while three MLAs abstained from voting.

As many as 12 MLAs did not attend the Speaker's election in the House.

(With PTI inputs.)