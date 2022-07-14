No 'unparliamentary' words banned, but maintain decorum: Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no word has been banned from use in Parliament and members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House.

Birla's comments came amid a controversy over publication of a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that listed words such as 'ashamed', 'jumlajeevi', 'taanashah', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' as unparliamentary expressions.

"No word has been banned. Members are free to express their views. No one can snatch that right, but it should be as per decorum of Parliament," Birla told reporters even as the Opposition targeted the government, accusing it of listing every word used by them to "describe how BJP was destroying India" as unparliamentary.

Birla said people unaware of parliamentary practices were making all kinds of comments and asserted that legislatures were independent of government.

"It is a routine practice continuing since 1954," he said referring to the release of the booklet compiling lists of words and expressions deemed unparliamentary.

Birla said words chosen for expunging have been used by members of the ruling party as well as the opposition.

Some of the 'banned words'

Use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary.

The booklet listing out unparliamentary words and expressions comes ahead of the Monsoon session beginning July 18, during which the use of words like 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', 'Khalistani' and 'khoon se kheti' would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the houses.

The Lok Sabha secretariat has further listed words like 'dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar' as unparliamentary expressions, according to the booklet.

Among some of the English words listed by the Secretariat as unparliamentary include 'bloodshed', 'bloody', 'betrayed', 'ashamed', 'abused', 'cheated, 'chamcha', 'chamchagiri', 'chelas', 'childishness', 'corrupt', 'coward', 'criminal' and 'crocodile tears'.

Besides words like 'disgrace', 'donkey', 'drama', 'eyewash', 'fudge', 'hooliganism', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent', 'mislead', 'lie' and 'untrue' would also be prohibited for use in Parliament henceforth.

Among some of the Hindi words listed as unparliamentary include 'anarchist', 'gaddar', 'girgit', 'goons', 'ghadiyali ansu', 'apmaan', 'asatya', 'ahankaar', 'corrupt', 'kala din', 'kala bazaari' and 'khareed farokht'.

Besides, words like 'danga', 'dalal', 'daadagiri', 'dohra charitra', 'bechara', 'bobcut', 'lollypop', 'vishwasghat', 'samvedanheen', 'foolish', 'pitthu', 'behri sarkar' and 'sexual harassment' would be considered as unparliamentary and would not be included as part of record.