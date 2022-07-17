Factory manager rapes minor girl, pours acid into her mouth

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the manager of a factory here where she worked and forced to drink acid by her tormentor, police said on Saturday.

The factory manager Jai Parkash (31) has been apprehended in the case, they said. According to police, Parkash called the victim to his house on July 2 on the pretext of meeting his ailing wife. He then raped the girl in connivance with his wife.

"A few days later, Parkash stopped the victim while she was on her way home and poured some acid-like liquid into her mouth. After reaching home, she became unconscious and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in a critical condition," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

The victim's statement was recorded in the presence of a member of an NGO on Saturday, he said.

A case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (punishment for rape) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and the POCSO Act at Nangloi police station, police said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to police in connection with the matter.

The Commission, in a statement, said it has received a complaint regarding the rape and attempt to murder of the 15-year-old girl. The father of the girl informed the Commission that he is a daily wage labourer and lives in Delhi along with his family, it said.

"He said his daughter used to work in a shoe factory. The complainant alleged that one day, a contractor of the factory took his daughter to his house on the pretext of his wife's illness and raped the girl," the statement said.

"He also alleged that on July 5, the accused forcibly made his daughter drink acid. The girl is presently admitted in the hospital in a very critical condition," it said.

Taking cognisance of the matter, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police. The commission has sought details of the FIR registered and arrests made in the matter.

The women rights body also asked the police to immediately record the survivor's statement in the hospital itself and submit the same to the magistrate.

“We have received a very serious complaint of rape and attempt to murder of a 15-year-old girl. The girl was allegedly forcibly made to drink acid. Our team is constantly monitoring the condition of the girl and providing all possible assistance to her and her family," Maliwal said in the statement.