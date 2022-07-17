Girl student's suicide in TN: Kin, locals set ablaze over 50 vehicles

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu): Violence broke out in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district on Sunday over the recent death of a Plus-Two girl at a private boarding school. The student's relatives and locals attacked the school, setting ablaze over 50 vehicles, including 30 school buses and four police jeeps, in the melee.

The school building was also vandalised. A scuffle broke out between the agitators and police, who had to fire into the sky and use tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Many were injured in the conflict.

The student jumped from the hostel building on the night of July 12 in an attempt to commit suicide. The security personnel found her lying unconscious in a pool of blood the next morning. She was immediately rushed to a government hospital in Kallakurichi. On Saturday afternoon, the student succumbed to her injuries.

Her suicide note said two teachers had been torturing her mentally, forcing her to study. The note also stated that other students in the school behaved the same way.

The two teachers mentioned in the letter were taken into custody and interrogated by the police. The duo, however, said all they did was ask the child to study. The teachers were let go after registering a case of unnatural death.

On Sunday morning, the girl's relatives refused to receive her body from the hospital after postmortem. Her kin, along with locals, blocked the road in front of the hospital. Later, they protested in front of the school calling for the arrest of the teachers and students named in the suicide note.

There were indications of tension since yesterday. More police force has been deployed in the area.