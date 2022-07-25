Chennai: A Class-12 student was found dead in the room of her school hostel at Keezhcheri in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.



Seventeen-year-old P Sarala, daughter of Poosanam and Murugammal from Thiruthani Thekkalur, is the deceased. She was a Class 12 student of Sacred Hearts Girls Higher Secondary School, Thiruvallur.



The school authorities told us she took poison, Sarala's parents claimed.



The incident happened on Monday morning soon after Sarala was found talking to her friends. She hung herself after her friends left to have food, say local reports.



The girl's relatives and local residents are currently staging a protest before the school. Top officials, including Thiruvallur district collector Alby John Varghese, arrived at the school.



A large posse of police personnel has been deployed in the area.



The investigation into the death has been transferred to the Crime Branch. Sarala's body has been shifted to the local government hospital for postmortem.



Last week violent protests rocked Kallakurichi town as well after another girl student committed suicide alleging pressure from teachers.

