Bengal's famous 'one rupee doctor' Sushovan Bandyopadhyay passes away

Suri (West Bengal): Sushovan Bandyopadhyay, famous as Bengal's 'one rupee doctor', passed away on Tuesday in a Kolkata hospital.

Bandyopadhyay was 84.

He had been suffering for about two years from kidney related ailments.

A doctor and a politician, Bandyopadhyay treated patients for close to 60 years. He had treated people for just one rupee and is fondly known as 'Ek Takar Daktar' (one rupee doctor).

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2020. The same year, his name was recorded in the Guinness World Records for treating the maximum number of patients.

He is an ex-MLA from Bolpur seat and had contested on a Congress ticket in 1984. He was a member of the Trinamool Congress in the past and was its Birbhum district president, but had later quit the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled Bandyopadhyay's death.

Modi tweeted: "Dr Sushovan Bandyopadhyay epitomised the best of human spirit. He will be remembered as a kind and large hearted person who cured many people.

"I recall my interaction with him at the Padma Awards ceremony. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Banerjee tweeted: "Sad to know of the demise of benevolent doctor Sushovan Bandyopadhyay.

She said, "The famed one-rupee-doctor of Birbhum was known for his public-spirited philanthropy, and I express my sincerest condolences."