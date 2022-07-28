Youth hacked to death in Mangaluru, section 144 imposed

Published: July 28, 2022 11:34 PM IST
Mohammed Fazil.

A young man was stabbed to death outside a textile shop at Surathkal on the outskirts of Mangaluru by a group of unidentified assailants on Thursday evening, police sources said.

The incident occurred while Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was on a visit to the house of Praveen Nettar, BJP youth wing leader who was hacked to death at Bellare.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Fazil (30), a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal. He was grievously inured in the attack and died on the way to hospital, they said.

The murder comes close on the heels of the killing of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Kumar Nettar in Bellare in the district on Tuesday night.

The gang which came after Fazil who was talking to an acquaintance, charged at him, chased, caught him brutally assaulted and stabbed him.

According to the police commissioner, section 144 CrPC has been imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe, Panambur.

