Taliban flag goes up in Chennai's Chess Olympiad venue

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 01, 2022 02:39 PM IST
Quraishi Obaidullah, president, Afghanistan National Chess Federation holding the Taliban white flag | Photo: Courtesy Afghanistan National Chess Federation

Chennai: Though they were designated the former tricolour flag of the erstwhile Afghanistan republic government, Afghan players participating in the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai were seen brandishing the Taliban white flag.

The matter came to light Sunday when Ahmadullah Wasiq, director general of the National Radio and Television, Afghanistan, tweeted a photo of one of the team members posing at the venue with the Taliban's flag.

“Players from 199 countries including Afghanistan have gathered for the games in India. Wherever the players are, the white flag of Afghanistan is displayed in an important and conspicuous place at the door,” tweeted Wasiq, who is also the acting director for intelligence and deputy head of the cultural commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

RELATED ARTICLES

He also said that this “shows the good relations between the two countries (India and Afghanistan)”.

The tweet and photo were widely circulated on social media platforms.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout