Attack on Army camp in Jammu: 2 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers injured

PTI
Published: August 11, 2022 09:05 AM IST
Jammu: Two terrorists were killed and five soldiers injured in a gunfight when a suspected suicide group tried to enter an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early on Thursday, officials said.

"Someone (terrorists) tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal. Sentry challenged and exchange of fire took place," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

Two terrorists were killed in the gun battle, Singh said, adding that five soldiers also suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment.

Unofficial reports claimed three soldiers have died.

