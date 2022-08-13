Armed robbers looted currency and jewellery worth almost Rs 20 crores from a bank at Arumbakkam in Chennai on Saturday afternoon.

The police have reportedly identified one of the suspects.

"We believe it must be the work of an employee. We are interrogating all the employees... Four special teams have been formed and they are currently investigating," Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, North, T S Anbu told reporters.

"We have identified the employee. He has been working as a regional development manager...everything is under investigation...We will nab him soon," he said responding to a query.

Since the incident occurred at the facility that is located close to Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, one of the arterial roads in the city, security has been tightened at the place.

According to Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (Fedfina) website, the company has over 463 branches across the country. It caters to products like gold loans, home loans, loan against property and business loans.

It is understood that the robbers had masks on. The agent, who is a suspect, has been identified as Murugan, whom the locals identified from CCTV footage. He is alleged to have offered a spiked soft drink to the security guard.

The robbers reportedly fled on motorcycles. The police have intensified search for the suspects whose visuals were caught on surveillance cameras.

(with PTI inputs)

