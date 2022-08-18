K'taka makes singing of national anthem compulsory in schools, PU colleges

PTI
Published: August 18, 2022 02:08 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued an order mandating all schools and pre-university colleges in the state to make students sing the national anthem every morning, during the mass prayer.

The order dated August 17 applies to all government, aided and private schools, and pre-university colleges.

According to the order, despite the government order being in force in this regard, some primary and secondary schools in Bengaluru have not been practicing the mass singing of the national anthem during morning prayers, and the government has received complaints about this.

It said following the complaints, Deputy Directors of the Department of Public Instruction, Bengaluru North and South divisions have visited the schools concerned and confirmed that the singing of the national anthem in the morning prayer was not happening there.

The order cites Section 133(2) of the Karnataka Education Act, which gives the government the power to issue directions.

The order also says in case there is no space for mass prayer, the national anthem should be sung in classrooms.

