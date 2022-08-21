CBI issues look-out circular against Sisodia, 13 others

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against 14 accused including Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the liqour scam.

This has been done to stop them flying abroad. During the searches, CBI could not find two accused in the case.

The CBI has made Sisodia as accused number one in its FIR. The CBI's FIR has been lodged under sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

CBI's 'drama', says Sisodia

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia termed the move a "drama" as the agency found "nothing" during a raid at his residence.

He said he is "roaming freely" in Delhi and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he is unable to find him.

In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said, "All your raids have failed, nothing was found. Misappropriation of even a single penny was not found. Now you have issued a lookout notice stating that Manish Sisodia cannot be found. What is this drama Modi ji? I am roaming freely in Delhi, tell me where I have to come. Are you unable to find me?"

The case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided 31 locations including Sisodia's residence in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

Sisodia is among 13 people named as accused in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

The central agency has also named two companies in the FIR.

The CBI's Friday raids came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month recommended a probe by the agency into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy that came into effect from November 17 last year.

The Delhi government withdrew the policy in July after Saxena recommended the probe.

(With IANS and PTI inputs.)