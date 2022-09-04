Irked by his high scores, woman poisons son's classmate

Our Correspondent
Published: September 04, 2022 03:03 PM IST
The Nagapattinam-Chennai highway was also blocked for several hours by Balamanikandan's (right) relatives.

Puducherry: A student died after consuming juice laced with poison near Karaikal in Puducherry on Saturday.

The deceased is Balamanikandan, an eighth-grade student of a private school in Nehru Nagar, Karaikal.

His classmate's mother Saharani Victoria was taken into custody over the tragic incident.

Saharani reportedly poisoned the drink after becoming envious of the student's excellent performance in his studies.

Balamanikandan was getting better marks than her son in examinations and this irked her.

A CCTV footage revealed that she entrusted the school's security guard to hand Balamanikandan the juice box.

The boy collapsed soon after returning home and died Saturday night while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the boy's relatives attacked the hospital alleging that he did not get the best treatment.

The Nagapattinam-Chennai highway was also blocked for several hours. A detailed investigation is on.

