Center says final notification of buffer zone within six months

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2022 05:46 PM IST
View of the Western Ghats from Illickal Kallu. Photo: Shutterstock/Manu M Nair

New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday filed a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict declaring a mandatory 1-kilometre buffer zone around wildlife sanctuaries and national parks.

In its petition, the Ministry of Forests and Environment said if the verdict is implemented, it will adversely affect the livelihood of thousands.

The final notification for the protection of the Western Ghats could be issued within six months, Ministry sources told Manorama News.

RELATED ARTICLES

The revision petition sought clarifications on paragraphs 44A and 44E of the buffer zone judgement.

It also sought clarity on whether a retrospective effect would apply in determining the buffer zone, the Centre argued.

If the verdict is implemented as it is, there will be a situation where many people will lose their homes, the Ministry pointed out.

Though buffer zone grievances have been resolved in Goa and Maharashtra, it remains a contentious topic in Kerala and Karnataka.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout