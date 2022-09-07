Center says final notification of buffer zone within six months

New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday filed a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict declaring a mandatory 1-kilometre buffer zone around wildlife sanctuaries and national parks.

In its petition, the Ministry of Forests and Environment said if the verdict is implemented, it will adversely affect the livelihood of thousands.

The final notification for the protection of the Western Ghats could be issued within six months, Ministry sources told Manorama News.

The revision petition sought clarifications on paragraphs 44A and 44E of the buffer zone judgement.

It also sought clarity on whether a retrospective effect would apply in determining the buffer zone, the Centre argued.

If the verdict is implemented as it is, there will be a situation where many people will lose their homes, the Ministry pointed out.

Though buffer zone grievances have been resolved in Goa and Maharashtra, it remains a contentious topic in Kerala and Karnataka.