Voters’ list for electing Cong chief available with PCCs, poll office: Mistry

New Delhi: The voters’ list for electing the president of the Congress party could be examined by approaching the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) or the election authority office, said Madhusudan Mistry, who heads the party’s Central Election Authority.

Mistry, meanwhile, yet again rejected the demand by five Members of Parliament (MPs), including Shashi Tharoor, to make the list public.

At the same time, Mistry told the MPs that ID cards with QR codes would be issued to all delegates. In response, Tharoor and Karthi Chidambaram – another MP who wrote to Mistry – said that even though the All India Congress Committee had rejected their demand to publish the voters’ list, the preparation of ID cards with QR codes was a good move.

Tharoor also tweeted that his aim was bringing transparency in the election process rather than engaging in a confrontation with the party leadership.

The five MPs had earlier expressed concern over the transparency and fairness in the election for the party chief. They had demanded that the voters’ list should be handed over to all candidates for the post as well as members eligible to vote.

Apart from Tharoor and Karthi, the MPs who wrote to Mistry are Manish Tewari, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque.

Election for party chief will be good for Congress, says Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor MP has said that an election to the post of Congress chief would be beneficial to the party. He also said that the issues raised by him over the voters’ list have been addressed. Tharoor was reacting to some reports which said that he would be contesting for the post.

The notification for the election will be issued on September 22 and nominations could be filed during September 24-30. The last date to withdraw nominations is October 8 and the voting is scheduled for October 17 if there is more than one candidate.