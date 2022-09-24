BJP expels party leader after son arrested in Uttarakhand receptionist murder case

Dehradun: The BJP on Saturday expelled Vinod Arya and his son from the party, a day after the leader's other son was arrested in the murder case of a woman receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand's Pauri.



The brother of the accused was also removed as vice-president of the state OBC commission by the government.

Vinod Arya's son Pulkit -- who owns the resort in Pauri's Yamkeshwar block -- was arrested Friday along with two employees of the facility for allegedly killing the receptionist Ankita Tiwari, who had been missing for the past few days.

The party's media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said on Saturday that action has been taken against Vinod Arya and his son Ankit on the orders of state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt.

Vinod Arya, a party leader from Haridwar, has formerly served as a chairman of the Uttarakhand Mati Board with a state minister's rank.

Secretary (Social Welfare) L Fanai said Ankit has been removed as the vice president of the state OBC Commission.

The three murder accused -- Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta -- were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Friday.

Police early Saturday recovered the body of the receptionist from the Cheela canal where the accused had allegedly dumped her.