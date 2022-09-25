Sachin Pilot to become Rajasthan CM

New Delhi: Sachin Pilot is all set to become the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, close Congress sources revealed.

While the official appointment might come only after Ashok Gehlot steps down to contest in the AICC presidential election, senior sources hinted that the party's top brass have tapped Pilot for the state's top post.

While the leaders close to Pilot have been asking Gehlot to resign soon after he submitted his nomination papers, people close to the chief minister said the transition can happen at a later date. There seems to be no clarity on the timing of the resignation, a leader said requesting anonymity.

Though senior leader and current Assembly Speaker C P Joshi is also in the fray to become the chief minister, sources pointed out that Pilot has the backing of the Gandhi family.

The Congress Legislative Party will meet in Jaipur at 7 pm on Sunday to decide on the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

The meeting is likely to pass a resolution entrusting the High Command with choosing the Chief Minister. The official announcement of the next Chief Minister will be made in the coming days, sources said.