New Delhi: With Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot withdrawing from the Congress presidential race, senior leader Digvijaya Singh has emerged as the high command's candidate.

He is expected to file his nomination papers on Friday. His rival is Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who will also officially file papers tomorrow.

Singh met Tharoor on Thursday after collecting nomination papers for the polls.

"Received a visit from Digvijaya Singh this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party," Tharoor said in a tweet. "We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, @incIndia will win!" he wrote.

Responding to Tharoor's tweets, Singh said, "I agree @Shashi Tharoor we are fighting the communal forces in India. Both believe in the Gandhian Nehruvian Ideology and shall fight them relentlessly, come what may. Best wishes."

Polling for the post will take place on October 17, while the result will be announced on October 19.

(With PTI inputs)