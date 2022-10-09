Plan to make Hindi compulsory medium of instruction draws flak

Amit Shah-led parliamentary panel's recommendation to make Hindi a compulsory medium of instruction in all technical and non-technical educational institutions including central universities has come in for all-around criticism.

Reacting sharply to the suggestion, CPM tweeted that the "efforts stem from the RSS conception of one nation, one culture, one language”.

The recommendation "runs contrary to the spirit of the Indian Constitution and our country’s linguistic diversity," the tweet read.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah leads the Parliament Committee on Official Language. As per its recommendations, English should be made the medium of instruction only where it is absolutely necessary. The committee has also called for a gradual replacement of English with Hindi in institutions where subjects are taught currently in English.

This committee report covers institutions like Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Navodaya Vidyalayas, IITs, IIMS, AIIMS and central universities.

The committee's report notes that Hindi can’t be a common language unless the medium of instruction is not Hindi in universities and higher educational institutions.

The report also says that proceedings of high courts in Hindi-speaking states should be in Hindi.

It also wants Hindi to be India's official language at the UN.

As per media reports, the committee has submitted it s suggestions to the President last month.

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said there was no intention to make Hindi alone the national language and threaten the identity of regional languages like Kannada. Rahul Gandhi said this during his interaction with representatives of many educational institutions and teachers in Karnataka as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Everyone's mother tongue is important. We respect all languages. Everyone has a right in the Constitution," he said.

The latest report comes on the heels of the Union Home Ministry's plans to promote the use of Hindi for official work in banks, public sector undertakings, embassies and other government offices located in foreign countries.