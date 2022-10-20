Heavy rain inundates Bengaluru city

Bengaluru: Incessant rains lashed Bengaluru on Wednesday, resulting in flooding of key arterial roads and streets besides damage to vehicles.

The heavy rain late in the evening caught the citizens in several parts of the city unaware, including those in the IT zone of Bellandur, as flood water entered basement parkings and entrances of houses.

Rajmahal Guttahalli, located to the north of the metropolis, alone received 59 MM rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the next three days. It has also forecast a few spells of rain or thundershowers, heavy at times is very likely during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the sudden flooding has irked the citizens who took to social media to flay the “callous” attitude of the authorities in taking measures to prevent water-logging. The rains, which started at 7.30 pm, inundated almost all the low-lying areas of the city as drains got blocked in no time.

The videos of flood water entering the basement parkings, causing damage to vehicles, were shared widely. The office-goers returning home from work were affected the most.

Areas or roads where waterlogging was reported are parts of the Outer Ring Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Double Road, parts of Seshadripuram and a couple of localities near K R Puram, among others.

Metro's retaining wall collapsed near Seshadripuram, leading to several cars and bikes being damaged.

Meanwhile, the online protesters pointed out that their life got difficult due to the “frequent” flooding of the city. The metropolis was similarly flooded last month following continuous rains for three days.

A holiday was declared for schools and many companies have allowed their staff to take the work-from-home option. The downpour also affected flight services.

(Inputs from PTI)