Lucknow court denies bail to Siddique Kappan in ED case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 31, 2022 06:28 PM IST
Siddique Kappan.

Lucknow: Despite being granted bail by the Supreme Court on September 9, Malayali journalist Siddique Kappan will remain in jail for now.

In a latest setback for Kappan, the Lucknow sessions court on Monday rejected his bail plea in connection with a money laundering case initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), reported Live Law.

Kappan was taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Police on October 6, 2020, in connection with the Hathras Conspiracy case.

The journalist was on his way to report the Hatras rape-murder incident when he was taken into custody and put behind bars.

Initially, he was arrested under the apprehension of causing a breach of peace. But later, he was booked under the UAPA alleging he and his co-travellers were trying to incite communal riots in the wake of the gangrape-murder case.

