Morbi bridge collapse depicts utter negligence of govt; PIL in SC seeks judicial probe

New Delhi: A public interest litigation has been filed before the Supreme Court in wake of the recent Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat, that claimed 137 lives.

The matter was mentioned today before the CJI, seeking immediate intervention by establishment of judicial enquiry commission under the supervision of Retired Supreme Court Judge.

"Many other states require the assessment of structures to prevent such incidents," petitioner-in-person Advocate Vishal Tiwari submitted.

"You're very quick. What are your prayers?" the CJI UU Lalit asked. The bridge had collapsed on October 30, a Sunday evening.

"First prayer is establishment of judicial enquiry commission," Tiwari said.

The CJI then directed that the matter be listed on November 14.

Collapse of the 141 year old suspension bridge hanging over the Machchuu River depicts negligence and utter failure of administration purported by the government authorities, Tiwari said.

He claims that the accident could have been avoided by showing reasonable duty of care and upfront repair and development activity.

The bridge was reopened last week after repairs and maintenance, Tiwari claims.

However, within a short of span of time, the bridge snapped with people plunging onto the river and ultimately faced death, he said.

"The maintenance and repairing work was delegated to a private operator that is Oreva Group who had absolutely failed in the functioning of maintenance and repairing with the absolute failure of State Government to supervise and administer the risk and suitability of such British time bridges. The State Government has failed in its duty of care of overseeing the functionality of the bridge along with its timely maintenance," the plea states.

It seeks a direction to all the State Governments to form committee to survey and conduct assessment risk of old and risky monuments, bridges to ensure environmental viability and safety.

Tiwari also seeks constitution of Construction Incident Investigation Department in every State so that the fast and prompt Investigation could be done whenever such incidents occur and Such Department shall also have duty to Asses and enquire about the quality and safety of any public construction taking place.

