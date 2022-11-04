Local right wing leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar

Amritsar/Chandigarh: Local right wing leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday, police said.

Leader of a local outfit called Shiv Sena, Suri was holding protest outside a temple against its management when at least five shots were fired from a pistol, allegedly by a local shopkeeper, they said.

Police said they have apprehended the culprits and seized the weapon.

Sources said the attacker had come to the place with three others in an SUV but they escaped.

Suri, had police protection but the attacker managed to land at least two shots that killed local leader.

Suri is known for his fiery and allegedly communal speeches on social media targeting some Sikh outfits and Khalistan supporters, in particular.

Hours before his death, he had an argument with some men from the temple management over alleged sacrilege of idols. He had even gone live on Facebook showing some older idols "dumped in garbage".