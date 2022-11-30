Kerala woman raped by bike taxi driver, his friend in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old woman from Kerala was allegedly raped by a bike taxi driver and his friend when she hired the service to go to a friend's place, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place during the intervening night between Friday and Saturday, in the Electronic City Police Station limits.

"The woman had hired a 'Rapido' bike to go from one friend's house to another. On the way, the bike driver took advantage and took her to his place, where he along with his friend raped her. There was another woman along with them during the crime, who cooperated and then tried to hush it up," said Pratap Reddy, Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the survivor sought medical help on November 26 afternoon owing to severe pain, following which the police were informed about the incident.

"An FIR was registered immediately and all the accused are in custody at present. Also, evidence has been collected from the spot with the help of forensic lab experts," he said, adding further investigations are on.

According to police, out of the two accused, one was a Rapido bike driver and the other worked at a mobile store.

One accused had a criminal case against him in the past.