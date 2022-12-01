Malayalam
Two arrested for harassing Korean woman YouTuber on Mumbai street

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 01, 2022 10:15 AM IST Updated: December 01, 2022 01:34 PM IST
The video showed a young man coming very close to the Korean Youtuber and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested | Photo: Screengrab/ Twitter @mhyochi
Topic | India

Mumbai: Two youths have been arrested for sexually harassing a woman YouTuber, reportedly from South Korea, on a street in Mumbai. The arrested have been identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari.

Police on Wednesday said they had not received any complaint, but they have taken notice of the incident on their own and started a probe into it.

A Twitter handle which shared the video claimed the woman was from South Korea and was live streaming in suburban Khar area when the incident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday.

The video showed a young man coming very close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want it.

(With inputs from PTI)

