Using KGF song in Yatra: Karnataka HC stays FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Shrinate

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 16, 2022 04:44 PM IST Updated: December 16, 2022 04:56 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Bangalore: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted interim relief to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate in the FIR registered by MRT Music over the alleged copyright infringement by the use of song from "KGF Chapter 2" in the promotional video for the "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

The Court stayed the investigation in the FIR till the next date of hearing, Live Law reported.

A single bench of Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the order after Congress's counsel told the court thet said song has been taken down from the official social media handles of the Congress party.

MRT Music has also filed a civil suit, in which a trial court earlier directed the blocking of the social media handles of the Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her daughter Miraya Vadra during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur district, Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Photo: PTI

The Congress' counsel argued that no cognizable offence has been made out in the complaint so as to register the FIR. Rahul Gandhi cannot be made an accused merely because his face is featuring in the video, he argued.

There is no basis for criminal proceedings when the civil law remedy has already been invoked, he contended.

